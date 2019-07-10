A 6-year-old girl and two men died following a fast-moving fire in a Queens home on Wednesday, the FDNY said.

The two-alarm fire broke out at 23-49 93rd St. in East Elmhurst just after 4 p.m., FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of the first 911 call, according to the commissioner. In all, about 106 firefighters from 25 FDNY units responded to the deadly blaze.

"It’s quite unusual at that time in the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling," Nigro said. "This was a very tragic day."

The first 911 call was made by a tenant who lives on the first floor and heard a smoke alarm sounding off, according to Nigro. A woman then ran out of the house with a 1-year-old boy and yelled that there was a fire.

The woman and baby were hospitalized in extremely critical condition with severe burn and smoke injuries, Nigro said. Two men were removed from the home and taken to area hospitals, where they died, and the 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.

Investigators believe the victims may be related, but it wasn't immediately clear what the relationships were. Police had not released the identities of those who were killed, as of early Wednesday evening.

There's no word yet on the cause of the blaze. The arson unit, fire marshals and the NYPD are investigating.

Without an obvious accidental cause the FDNY treats a fire as a potential arson, however, Nigro cautioned that this doesn’t mean that is the cause. "We should know pretty soon," he added.