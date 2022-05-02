Queens man cuffed for hitting pedestrian while drunk driving on Lower East Side

A Queens man was arrested for allegedly critically injuring a pedestrian on the Lower East Side as a result of drinking and driving.

According to police, at 2:48 a.m. on May 2 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck in the vicinity of 1st Avenue and East Houston Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man lying on the roadway with trauma to the head.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation found that as the victim was crossing East Houston Street when he was allegedly hit by a Chevrolet Camaro, which was being driven by 49-year-old Queens resident Michael Deguzman down East Houston Street. After hitting the victim, Deguzman allegedly then hit a Honda CRV, which was operated by a 52-year-old man and also headed down East Houston Street, with his car. Paramedics also took Deguzman and the other driver, as well as two additional passengers in the CRV, to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, all in stable condition.

Later that morning, police arrested Deguzman and charged him with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.