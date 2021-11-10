Quantcast
Queens

Queens man cuffed for shooting Brooklyn man to death in Kew Gardens Hills

A Kew Gardens Hills man was arrested for allegedly shooting a Brooklyn man in front of the shooter’s own home.

According to police, at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 2 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of a residence on Parsons Boulevard near 65th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 47-year-old Anthony Ragler, of Bushwick Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Ragler was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, 22-year-old Desean McCain, who lives at the shooting location, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

