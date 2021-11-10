Queens man cuffed for shooting Brooklyn man to death in Kew Gardens Hills

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Kew Gardens Hills man was arrested for allegedly shooting a Brooklyn man in front of the shooter’s own home.

According to police, at 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 2 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot outside of a residence on Parsons Boulevard near 65th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 47-year-old Anthony Ragler, of Bushwick Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Ragler was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, 22-year-old Desean McCain, who lives at the shooting location, was arrested and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.