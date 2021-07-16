Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An off-duty fireman was arrested early Friday morning following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in Queens.

According to police, in the early hours of July 16 41-year-old Terrance Keeby got into an argument while sitting in his car, which was within the 107th Precinct. As his girlfriend was looking for her phone, Keeby allegedly pulled her out of the car and threw her to the ground.

Keeby then allegedly began to hit the victim several times in the face. The victim suffered swelling and scrapes but refused medical attention at the scene.

Keeby was taken into custody at 1:48 p.m. on July 16 and charged with assault and harassment.