Queens man indicted for threatening a passenger on Upper West Side train

A Queens man was indicted Friday for displaying a fully loaded weapon on an uptown 2 train earlier this month.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a press release Michael Monahan, 33, was charged in the state Supreme Court with a slew of weapons charges, including two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to court documents and statements, Monahan began arguing with a fellow straphanger aboard the train, which was approaching the 96 Street station on the Upper West Side, on May 4 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

As the argument got heated, Monahan whipped out a firearm, which officials say was fully loaded with five rounds of bullets, and threatened the subway rider. Fearing for his life, the victim ran to hide between train cars.

Passengers onboard the train fled to other train cars for safety.

Police officers patrolling the station saw the chaos as the train arrived. Passengers immediately told the officers what just happened and were able to point out Monahan, according to court documents.

As police were arresting the suspect, they recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver from his waistband along with a switchblade from his pants’ pocket.

“As alleged, Michael Monahan possessed a fully loaded gun and displayed it to a subway rider while onboard a public train,” Bragg said. “This alleged conduct also jeopardized the safety of the other train passengers and thankfully, nobody was hurt. Our transit system is no place for dangerous weapons and anyone who seeks to cause harm will be held accountable.”