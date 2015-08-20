Queens woman attacked with chemicals as she tries to get into her car in Long Island City

The woman, 56, tried to drive away, but she was overcome by the pain.

Police were searching on Thursday for a man who splashed a Queens woman in the face with chemicals as she tried to get into her car in Long Island City.

The woman, who was not identified, was getting into the car on Skillman Avenue, near 33rd Street, on Wednesday night when the man came up behind her and asked if she could answer a question. When she turned around at about 5:30 p.m. he splashed the chemicals in her face and ran.

The woman, 56, tried to get in her car and drive away, but she was overcome by the pain from the chemicals. Someone then called police and she was taken to Cornell Hospital.

The victim told investigators she has no idea who the man was, who appeared to be in his 30s, or why he attacked her.