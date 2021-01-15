Queens woman cuffed for allegedly poisoning husband’s coffee with insecticide | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An Oakland Gardens woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly poisoned her husband’s coffee with insect killer, according to police sources.

Suncha Tinevra, 70, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 14, around 9 p.m., and charged with attempted manslaughter, assault and harassment, after she allegedly slipped boric acid into her husband’s cup of joe.

Tinevra’s husband became suspicious of his wife when he began feeling ill after eating food she had prepared, according to the police.

To solve the mystery, he set up a camera inside of the kitchen to catch Tinevra in the act, police said. Sure enough, the Oakland Gardens man caught his wife slipping the insecticide into the pot of coffee earlier this week, according to the NYPD.

Tinevra has additionally been charged with tampering with a consumer product.

The 70-year-old woman has yet to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.