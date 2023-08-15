Quantcast
Rangers’ Artemi Panarin found guilty of gun offense in Russia

By Posted on
Panarin scores twice but Rangers lose in 3-2 shootout
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates after scoring his second goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
AP Photos

Artemi Panarin’s summer away from the New York Rangers hasn’t been the smoothest of times. 

According to a report from the Novgorod Gazette, the Rangers winger was fined and had a gun belonging to him confiscated for shooting it illegally on July 6th in Russia. Panarin plead guilty and was fined 40 thousand rubles for the event. Panarin was found to commit “a gross violation of public safety, threatening the life and health of citizens,” according to the report. He is able to appeal the ruling should he so choose. 

It’s not the first time that Panarin has had a run-in with the law from his time in Russia. In 2021, after making public statements in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Panarin was accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman in 2011 and bribed law enforcement to drop the charges. The three-time All-Star took a leave of absence from the team that year. 

Devils
Devils goaltender Akira Schmid makes a glove save on Rangers forward Artemi Panarin during Game 5 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 27, 2023.amNewYork/Kyle Sweeting

Both the Rangers and the player denied the allegations stating “This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against [Panarin] for being outspoken on recent political events.”

Last season with the Rangers was one of Panarin’s finest. He tallied 92 points with 63 assists and a career-high nine powerplay goals. In the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs though, Panarin and the Blueshirts struggled as they lost a decisive Game 7 to New Jersey by a 4-0 margin. 

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

