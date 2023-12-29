Quantcast
Cops cuff suspect who raped woman in Brooklyn home invasion

By Posted on
Mohammed Izzedin, 22, is arrested for raping a 49 year old woman on December 23.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police arrested a man who they say was involved with invading a woman’s apartment and raping her in Brooklyn days before Christmas.

Mohammed Izzeddin, 22, was arrested in relation to the crime on Dec. 28.

According to police, at 6 p.m. on Dec. 23, a pair of men forced their way into the victim’s, a 49-year-old woman, home, located in the vicinity of 59th Street and 9th Avenue. The victim was then forced to engage in sexual intercourse with one of the suspects.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The suspects then fled on foot to parts unknown.

Izzeddin was charged with rape, robbery, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching, menacing, assault and harassment. He was perp walked from the 66th Precinct station house on Dec. 28 at around 4:45 p.m.

When asked by reporters why he did it, Izzeddin reportedly screamed out “I didn’t f—ing rape her.”

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

