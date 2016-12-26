Rapper Troy Ave shot in Brooklyn; police search for suspect

Collins was struck in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

The search is on for the man who shot rapper Troy Ave in Brooklyn Sunday night, his attorney and police said.

The Brooklyn rapper, whose real name is Roland Collins, was sitting in a red Maserati at the intersection of East 91st Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush around 4:20 p.m. when a man fired several rounds into the car, according to cops.

Collins, 31, was struck in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the head, police said. He then crashed his vehicle into a parked car.

Collins was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center by private means and was last listed in fair condition, police said.

Collins’ attorney, Scott Leemon, said he was shot while on his way to visit family for Christmas. Leemon said Collins is expected to survive the shooting and claimed this was the second attempt on the rapper’s life.

“As we have said from the beginning — he is a victim,” Leemon said in an emailed statement. “We pray for his speedy recovery.”

Collins was arrested in May following a deadly gunfight at Irving Plaza between two warring groups tied to rappers who were performing there, police said.

Ronald McPhatter, 33, was killed and two others were injured during the incident, according to cops. Collins himself was also injured in the shooting, police said. McPhatter was one of Collins’ body guards, the New York Times reported.

Collins pleaded not guilty in June to charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and menacing after he was caught on video opening fire inside the Manhattan venue, police said. However, he was not charged in McPhatter’s death, police said.

Collins was released on $500,000 bail in July, according to published reports.

The Irving Plaza shooting happened as hundreds of people waited for rapper T.I. to perform. Police said T.I. was not involved in the shooting and was uninjured.