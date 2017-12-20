Popular podcast host and hip-hop mogul Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé died on Wednesday after suffering from colon cancer, according to multiple media reports. He was 48.

A friend told NPR that the icon died at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan.

Ossé took to Twitter in October to announce his diagnosis with the disease, and underwent surgery. He later announced plans to begin chemotherapy and explore alternative medicine.

“Take care of your health,” he tweeted. “Your boy ain’t going nowhere though. We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep rocking with us. #RaiseTheBar #CombatCancer Let’s Go!”

The Brooklyn native, who hosted “The Combat Jack Show” podcast, was a former editor at The Source magazine and an attorney who represented Jay-Z, Damon Dash, Capone-n-Noreaga and Roc-A-Fella records, according to reports.

R.I.P Combat Jack frm the @combatjackshow

One of the Best Radio Shows i ever did ! And you were and still the COOLEST the most DEDICATED radio host, to Help This CULTURE stay A Float ! Thank you for all the knowledge you put me on Jack ! pic.twitter.com/EUqLRlJoS1 — Redman (@therealredman) December 20, 2017

Several in the hip-hop community took to social media on Wednesday to voice their condolences.

“Dude. #CombatJack’s Dame Dash vs Just Blaze episodes was a game changer for me. w the exception of #TheChamps Ive NEVER religiously listened to a podcast before,” Questlove wrote on Instagram. “That whole ep was the most HILARIOUS thing I’ve ever heard. So hilarious that I was open to having my own podcast in the same vein. Seriously it’s like when you hear an MC and that inspires you to be one. That’s what his show meant to me. Man this is a sad loss. Rip @reggieosse”

Peter Rosenberg wrote on Twitter, “Hip Hop has lost one of its most important historians and voices ... we had serious ups and downs but I was so happy we had made things good ... Rest In Peace to my friend Combat Jack....”

