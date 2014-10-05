Renovated Rainbow Room reopens after five-year absence

The revolving restaurant in the sky is back.

The city’s iconic revolving restaurant in the sky reopened Sunday after five years of dormancy.

Nearly 200 people packed the Rainbow Room for its ceremonial brunch and checked the newly renovated space on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Center, according to reports.

The venue shut down in 2009 due to a dispute between the tenant and landlord but the city designated the space a historical landmark the next year. In 2013, a new management team announced that the 80-year-old attraction would reopen following an extensive renovation which included a new cocktail Lounge called SixtyFive, a quieter revolving stage and larger windows.

In addition to from Sixtyfive, which is open weeknights, the Rainbow Room will be open for Sunday brunch and a la carte dining on Monday evenings.

Reseverations for weddings and private events are also available.