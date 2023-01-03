Dramatic rescue in Manhattan as firefighters pull construction worker out of 15-foot hole after fall

The FDNY made a dramatic rescue at a Manhattan construction site Tuesday morning, pulling a worker out of 15-foot hole in one of the year’s first major workplace accidents, NYPD and FDNY sources confirmed.

The incident took place at a job site on 200 East 20th Street and 3rd Avenue at around 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 3 after the worker took a nasty tumble during the pouring rain. Firefighters connected a series of pulleys and ropes to a department truck in an attempt to heave the victim out of the development’s pit.

A deluge of rain ran off the first responders’ helmets and down their backs as they yanked in unison on the ropes to lift the laborer free.

Despite Mother Nature fighting back, the man was swiftly lifted free and appeared to be unconscious as he was loaded into the back of an ambulance and rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

According to police sources, the incident appeared to have resulted from a fall from a concrete wall. Police also report that the man is now conscious and alert and is expected to survive, however, the exact nature of his injuries are currently unknown.

Workers were in the process of erecting a 19-story condo, according to The Real Deal. The site is operated by CM & Associates Construction Management, LLC.