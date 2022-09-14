Quantcast
Brooklyn

Construction worker fatally shot in broad daylight at Brooklyn work site

By Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell
Photo Sep 14, 12 25 26 PM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are investigating a shooting that claimed a man’s life at a Brooklyn construction site.

Authorities say that at 11:56 a.m. on Sept. 14, officers responded to a call regarding a man shot at 756 Stanely Avenue. Upon their arrival officers found the victim had been shot four times in the chest and once in the knee.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim, who appears to be a construction worker, was at the location when the suspect approached him and shot him multiple times. The suspect, described as a Black man wearing all black clothing and a ski mask, then fled the scene southbound on Stanley Avenue in a silver Honda Accord.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The victim, whose identity has not been released at this time, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“He was one of the nicest guys ever. He was an extremely happy dude and better worker. He was great at his craft,” a construction worker told amNewYork Metro at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

