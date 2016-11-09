Results of congressional races in NYC: Schumer re-elected, House incumbents win big

Incumbents won big in the Senate and House of Representatives races on NYC ballots on Tuesday.
Sen. Chuck Schumer was re-elected, defeating Republican Wendy Long. In the House of Representatives, all the incumbents on the ballots took the victory. But in the 3rd and 13th districts, where the current representatives are retiring, voters elected new representatives.
While Republicans maintained their control of the Senate and the House, only one Republican was elected to Congress in the city. Here’s a look at the winners in the congressional races in 13 NYC districts:
Senate: Democrat Chuck Schumer
House of Representatives:
3rd District (Part of Queens): Democrat Tom Suozzi
5th District (Part of Queens): Democrat Gregory Meeks
6th District (Part of Queens): Democrat Grace Meng
7th District (Parts of Brooklyn, Queens and lower Manhattan): Democrat Nydia Velazquez
8th District (Parts of Brooklyn and Queens): Democrat Hakeem Jeffries
9th District (Parts of Brooklyn): Democrat Yvette Clarke
10th District (Parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn): Democrat Jerrold Nadler
11th District (Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn): Republican Daniel Donovan
12th District (Parts of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn): Democrat Carolyn Maloney
13th District (Parts of upper Manhattan and the Bronx): Democrat Adriano Espaillat
14th District (Part of the Bronx and Queens): Democrat Joseph Crowley
15th District (Part of the Bronx): Democrat Jose Serrano
16th District (Part of the Bronx): Democrat Eliot Engel