Results of congressional races in NYC: Schumer re-elected, House incumbents win big

In the House of Representatives, all the incumbents on the ballots took the victory.

Voters re-elected their House of Republican incumbents in 11 districts in New York City on Nov. 8, 2016. Photo Credit: Emma Watson via Instagram

Incumbents won big in the Senate and House of Representatives races on NYC ballots on Tuesday.

Sen. Chuck Schumer was re-elected, defeating Republican Wendy Long. In the House of Representatives, all the incumbents on the ballots took the victory. But in the 3rd and 13th districts, where the current representatives are retiring, voters elected new representatives.

While Republicans maintained their control of the Senate and the House, only one Republican was elected to Congress in the city. Here’s a look at the winners in the congressional races in 13 NYC districts:

Senate: Democrat Chuck Schumer

House of Representatives:

3rd District (Part of Queens): Democrat Tom Suozzi

5th District (Part of Queens): Democrat Gregory Meeks

6th District (Part of Queens): Democrat Grace Meng

7th District (Parts of Brooklyn, Queens and lower Manhattan): Democrat Nydia Velazquez

8th District (Parts of Brooklyn and Queens): Democrat Hakeem Jeffries

9th District (Parts of Brooklyn): Democrat Yvette Clarke

10th District (Parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn): Democrat Jerrold Nadler

11th District (Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn): Republican Daniel Donovan

12th District (Parts of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn): Democrat Carolyn Maloney

13th District (Parts of upper Manhattan and the Bronx): Democrat Adriano Espaillat

14th District (Part of the Bronx and Queens): Democrat Joseph Crowley

15th District (Part of the Bronx): Democrat Jose Serrano

16th District (Part of the Bronx): Democrat Eliot Engel