Reynalda Leal Ricando accused of trying to smuggle 3.3 pounds of cocaine into U.S. inside food

A woman is accused of trying to smuggle 3.3 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $58,000 into the country inside of an unidentified sauce.

The woman, Reynalda Leal Ricando, of the Bronx, was arrested on narcotics smuggling charges, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

Authorities say she arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on a flight from Mexico City on Sept. 22 and declared that she was carrying food items in her luggage.

After an x-ray examination of the luggage by agricultural experts revealed a “suspicious shape,” CBP officers did a closer inspection and found the cocaine concealed in the sauce, authorities said. The woman was then taken into custody.

It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney. No phone number was listed for her.