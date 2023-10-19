Rite Aid to close four New York City locations after filing for bankruptcy

The Rite Aid location at 4188 Broadway in Manhattan is among those closing in NYC.

Several Rite Aid locations will be closing up shop in New York, with four of them here in New York City.

The drugstore chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week. As a part of the process, Associated Press reported that the company submitted 154 stores for closure across the country.

The following stores in New York City will be closing their doors:

115-10 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica, Queens

4188 Broadway in Manhattan

195 8th Ave. in Manhattan

1033 St. Nicholas Ave. in Manhattan

Aside from New York City, 13 more stores are expected to close across New York State. Other states that will have stores closing down include New Jersey, California, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Idaho, New Hampshire and Washington.

According to Associated Press, Rite Aid’s filing noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year.