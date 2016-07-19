RNC 2016: Tiffany Trump attests to father’s personal side

Tiffany Trump focused her remarks on her relationship with her dad.

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump’s second daughter, shared the Trump formula with the packed Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday night.

“If you do what you love, hold nothing back and never let fear of failure get in the way, then you’ve pretty much figured out the Trump formula,” she said.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention that nominated her father as the party’s nominee for president the same day, Tiffany focused her remarks on her relationship with her dad, rather than political issues.

She shared with the crowd that when someone in her life passed away, her father was the first to check in with her.

“The first call I got, as I knew I would, came from my father,” she said.

She told the delegates that she still keeps report cards from as early as kindergarten because she likes to look at “the sweet notes [Donald Trump] wrote on each and every one of them.”

Tiffany, who just graduated from the University of Pennsylvania a few months ago, said she loves introducing her father to her friends, especially those who have preconceived notions of him.

“They meet a man with natural charm and no facade,” she said.

Tiffany is the daughter of Donald Trump’s second wife, Marla Maples.