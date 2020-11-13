Cops cuff man involved in robbery attempt that injured a man and his dog in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police arrested a man who they say was involved in an attempted robbery in Manhattan last month.

According to the NYPD, at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 24 a group of protesters surrounded a 40-year-old man, who is said to be a bystander that was walking his dog, at the corner of Central Park West and West 67th Street. The man was engaged in conversation with the group when an unknown man punched him in the head and pushed the victim to the ground.

When the victim was on the ground, two other unknown individuals punched and stomped on him throughout his body, while another unknown individual tried to grab the victim’s phone from his hands. The group then left the location to proceed with their protest.

The victim and his dog both sustained minor injuries as a result, however the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police arrested 25-year-old Desmond Marrero in connection to this incident and charged him with attempted robbery and assault. The investigation is ongoing.