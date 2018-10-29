This year's giant Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel just over 70 miles to get from its home base in Wallkill, New York, to the iconic midtown plaza.

The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce is about 75 years old, 45 feet wide and weighs about 12 tons, according to Rockefeller Center. After it's cut down on Nov. 8, it will be driven to the city and, two days later, lifted into place by a crane. That's when the decorating begins, with more than 50,000 LED lights and a Swarovski star topper.

The tree lighting, on Nov. 28, will be accompanied by the usual "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" broadcast. The spruce will stand tall through Jan. 7.

And once the holidays are over, the tree will be recycled and donated to Habitat for Humanity for the 12th consecutive year, according to Rockefeller Center.

The tree — which is passed by more than half a million people daily — has been an annual tradition for more than 80 years, according to Rockefeller Center. Last year's Norway spruce was three feet taller and five years older; it hailed from State College, Pennsylvania