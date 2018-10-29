News The 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a 75-year-old from Wallkill, NY The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce meets its fate on Nov. 8. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2018, seen on Monday, is a 72-foot Norway spruce from Wallkill, N.Y. Photo Credit: Tishman Speyer By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated October 29, 2018 1:51 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email This year's giant Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will travel just over 70 miles to get from its home base in Wallkill, New York, to the iconic midtown plaza. The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce is about 75 years old, 45 feet wide and weighs about 12 tons, according to Rockefeller Center. After it's cut down on Nov. 8, it will be driven to the city and, two days later, lifted into place by a crane. That's when the decorating begins, with more than 50,000 LED lights and a Swarovski star topper. The tree lighting, on Nov. 28, will be accompanied by the usual "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" broadcast. The spruce will stand tall through Jan. 7. And once the holidays are over, the tree will be recycled and donated to Habitat for Humanity for the 12th consecutive year, according to Rockefeller Center. The tree — which is passed by more than half a million people daily — has been an annual tradition for more than 80 years, according to Rockefeller Center. Last year's Norway spruce was three feet taller and five years older; it hailed from State College, Pennsylvania By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.