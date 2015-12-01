Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting: Street closures, weather and more things to know

Thousands of people are expected to turn out in spite of rainy weather.

While the weather may be gloomy for the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Wednesday, thousands are still expected to turn out for the annual tradition, prompting officials to prepare for heavy traffic and implement area street closures.

About 45,000 LED lights will be illuminated on the 78-foot-tall tree at 8:55 p.m. following two hours of performances from several stars, including Sting, James Taylor, and The Rockettes, according to organizers.

The Tree will remain lit until 8 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2016.

Theforecast is gloomy for Wednesday night — about 47 degrees with an 80% chance of rain, according to The Weather Channel — and spectators will have to brave the wet weather since umbrellas (as well as backpacks and large bags) are prohibited, police said.

Starting at 3 p.m., police urge drivers to stay way from the area around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall. Police said 48th, 49th, 50th, and 51st streets, between Sixth and Fifth avenues, will be closed from 3 p.m. until the end of the event.