Health

Roe v. Wade Rage: New Yorkers take fury to streets of Lower Manhattan Over SCOTUS decision

By Dean Moses and Ben Brachfeld
Posted on
Roe v. Wade reversal protests in New York City
A grief-stricken protester at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022.
Photo by Dean Moses

The Supreme Court’s dramatic decision Friday to reverse the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade precedent protecting women’s reproductive rights sparked outcry across New York City.

Fuming New Yorkers are flooding the city streets throughout Lower Manhattan on June 24 after the conservative-led Supreme Court’s decision. Although both city and state elected officials pledged to uphold the right to choose in New York, other states around the country won’t be so lucky.

Photo by Dean Moses

Females of all ages and supporters gathered at meeting points from Foley Square and Union Square to Washington Square Park to protest what many in New York and across the country believe to be an unjust decision infringing upon women’s rights.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The unbridled fury could both be heard and felt reverberating from the streets as marchers refused to remain silent on what they feel to be an attack on their bodies, health and financial security. The mass protest was expected by the mayor’s office and instead of attempting to quell the flames, the mayor approved of the actions.

Leah Gross, 15, high school student from Flatbush: cried when she first heard the decision. She’s very worried for the future.”It’s very scary. Is their goal just to take away all of our rights? It’s terrifying. I’m so young and this is already happening, and it’s gonna get worse.”

Mahayana Landowne from Crown Heights, dressed in a wedding dress, blindfold, bloody hands, tears. Costume represents “justice” weeping.”I believe justice is weeping today. The justices of the Supreme Court have blood on their hands.”

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“We must use our power of protest as mentioned, and our sacred right to vote, as Ingrid mentioned, to stop this assault on our individual liberties and now more than ever,” Mayor Adams said earlier in the day at a press conference in City Hall.

This is an ongoing story check back with amNewYork Metro for updates.

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

