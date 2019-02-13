The City Council took its first steps Wednesday to end the committee chaired by embattled City Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr.

The Council’s Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Elections voted 11-0 to dissolve the Subcommittee on For-Hire Vehicles and have its operations absorbed by the Transportation Committee. The vote came after Diaz Sr. repeatedly refused to apologize over his comments on the Spanish radio show “El Desahogo” where he claimed the Council was “controlled by the homosexual community.”

Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is on the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections, said the 75-year-old Bronx elected’s rhetoric made him unfit to chair any committee. He added that he wasn't sure whether Diaz Sr. would appear for any proceedings Wednesday.

“This is not something we do lightly, nor is it something that we do as individuals,” Johnson said. “This resolution is a response from the entire City Council to the actions of Ruben Diaz Sr.”

The resolution will go before the full Council for passage.

Diaz Sr., who has a history of making anti-LGBTQ comments, has been doubling down on his sentiments with the press since the "El Desahogo" interview, even claiming that the state government is run by homosexuals.

Several elected officials, including Johnson, have called for his resignation, but Diaz Sr. has said he will not step down.