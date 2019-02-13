LATEST PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
News

Ruben Diaz Sr. likely to lose chairmanship after homophobic comments

Speaker Corey Johnson said the lawmaker's rhetoric leaves him unfit to lead the Subcommittee on For-Hire Vehicles.

The Council's Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections

The Council's Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections voted 11-0 to dissolve the Subcommittee on For-Hire Vehicles, which is headed by embattled Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

The City Council took its first steps Wednesday to end the committee chaired by embattled City Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr.

The Council’s Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Elections voted 11-0 to dissolve the Subcommittee on For-Hire Vehicles and have its operations absorbed by the Transportation Committee. The vote came after Diaz Sr. repeatedly refused to apologize over his comments on the Spanish radio show “El Desahogo” where he claimed the Council was “controlled by the homosexual community.”

Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who is on the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections, said the 75-year-old Bronx elected’s rhetoric made him unfit to chair any committee. He added that he wasn't sure whether Diaz Sr. would appear for any proceedings Wednesday.

“This is not something we do lightly, nor is it something that we do as individuals,” Johnson said. “This resolution is a response from the entire City Council to the actions of Ruben Diaz Sr.”

The resolution will go before the full Council for passage.

Diaz Sr., who has a history of making anti-LGBTQ comments, has been doubling down on his sentiments with the press since the "El Desahogo" interview, even claiming that the state government is run by homosexuals.

Several elected officials, including Johnson, have called for his resignation, but Diaz Sr. has said he will not step down.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey De Blasio: Det. Brian Simonsen 'gave his life for us'
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters 2020 presidential race
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants
Olga Naidenko, senior science adviser for children's environmental Potential health effects from exposure to lead