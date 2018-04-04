Rudy Giuliani and his third wife Judith filed for divorce, according to a report.

The former mayor, 73, told Page Six Wednesday that the couple, who have been married for 15 years, is asking for privacy while they deal with the separation.

“We hope to do this as amicably as possible,” he told the paper.

Calls and messages to Giuliani’s representatives by amNewYork were not returned Wednesday evening.

The Post said that Judith Giuliani, 63, who was formerly known as Judith Nathan, filed a contested divorce and is “expecting a fight over their assets.”

Rudy Giuliani confirmed to the paper that they would have to divide their properties in New York and Florida, but wouldn’t give more details about the split.

“In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides,” he said.

The former mayor has two adult children Andrew and Caroline, from his second marriage to Donna Hanover, and Judith Giuliani has an adult daughter, Whitney, whom she adopted with her second husband, Bruce Nathan.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The couple met in 1999, when Rudy was still married to Hanover and went public with their relationship a year later. The former mayor provided her with police security and chauffeuring while he was still married to Hanover.

The two married in 2003 at a ceremony at Gracie Mansion where Giuliani’s successor, Michael Bloomberg, presided as an officiant.