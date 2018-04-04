News Rudy, Judith Giuliani file for divorce after 15 years of marriage: Report The couple expects a contested divorce with a “fight” over assets. Judith Giuliani and Rudy Giuliani are calling it quits, according to a Page Six report. Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated April 4, 2018 6:27 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Rudy Giuliani and his third wife Judith filed for divorce, according to a report. The former mayor, 73, told Page Six Wednesday that the couple, who have been married for 15 years, is asking for privacy while they deal with the separation. “We hope to do this as amicably as possible,” he told the paper. Calls and messages to Giuliani’s representatives by amNewYork were not returned Wednesday evening. The Post said that Judith Giuliani, 63, who was formerly known as Judith Nathan, filed a contested divorce and is “expecting a fight over their assets.” Rudy Giuliani confirmed to the paper that they would have to divide their properties in New York and Florida, but wouldn’t give more details about the split. “In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides,” he said. The former mayor has two adult children Andrew and Caroline, from his second marriage to Donna Hanover, and Judith Giuliani has an adult daughter, Whitney, whom she adopted with her second husband, Bruce Nathan. The couple met in 1999, when Rudy was still married to Hanover and went public with their relationship a year later. The former mayor provided her with police security and chauffeuring while he was still married to Hanover. The two married in 2003 at a ceremony at Gracie Mansion where Giuliani’s successor, Michael Bloomberg, presided as an officiant. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.