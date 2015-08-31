Jon Rudnitsky joining ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast

Expect a new face on “Saturday Night Live” when it returns next month.

Jon Rudnitsky, 25, will join the iconic sketch comedy show’s cast, NBC announced Monday.

The Herrington Park, New Jersey, native and graduate of USC recently performed at the Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and was featured in its “New Faces” showcase.

“Been dreaming of this moment my whole life. What an honor. Can’t wait to begin my journey at #SNL,” Rudnitsky wrote on Twitter Monday.

“Saturday Night Live” returns Oct. 3, with Miley Cyrus hosting.