Schenectady High School senior wants cat picture in yearbook

Draven Rodriguez is a senior at Schenectady High Shool and his yearbook photo is the best thing we’ve seen today.

But the photo, which was professionally taken, may not be approved because it’s not his senior picture, reported CBS 6 Albany.

Rodriguez created a petition to make sure the pic, a tripped-out image of a cat’s face surrounded by lasers in addition to Rodriguez holding said cat, was not rejected.

“We know how finicky the school systems can be,” he wrote.

Nothing can tear a man and his cat apart!