Schumer urges Congress to protect consumer web privacy

Sen. Chuck Schumer urged the House of Representatives on Sunday to vote against rolling back a regulation that prevented internet service providers from selling its customers’ online browsing history. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer urged the House on Sunday to block a bill that he said would jeopardize America’s online privacy.

Last week, the Senate eliminated rules that prevented internet service providers, such as Verizon and AT&T, from providing third parties with the browsing habits of their users without their consent. For example, an ISP could sell the data on a person who might be pregnant and searching for baby products to related companies who could then use it to create ads tailored to their search.

Schumer argued that consumers should have a say in the matter.

“They can’t get your contact [information] but they can get everyone you have Google searched and emailed,” he said.

The senator, who voted against the measure, said his House colleagues should think hard before allowing this repeal to go forward and urged Americans to speak out before their privacy “goes to the highest bidder.”

“It’s a Democratic and Republican issue. There are people on both sides who are concerned about this issue,” he said.