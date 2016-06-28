Scissors-wielding robber stole wallet on Harlem A train, police say

Cops say he made off with the victim’s bank card, credit card and $60 in cash.

Police were searching Tuesday for a man who brandished a pair of scissors on the A train in Harlem and robbed a man.

The 63-year-old victim was riding the southbound train at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday when he was attacked.

The train was approaching the 145th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue station when the suspect walked up to him, armed with the scissors, and demanded his wallet, police said.

The suspect, about 6-feet-tall and 200 pounds, grabbed the loot and ran. He made off with the victim’s bank card, credit card, and $60 in cash.