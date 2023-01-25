Second suspect arrested for the brutal murder of 74-year-old Upper West Side woman: NYPD

Police arrested a second man in connection to the gruesome murder of a 74-year-old woman who was found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment last week.

Terrence Moore, 53, of Brooklyn, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with murder and two counts of burglary for his alleged role in the killing of Maria Hernandez inside her West 83rd apartment on Jan. 18.

Police say that he and Lashawn Mackey, who was arrested Saturday on the same charges, ransacked Hernandez’ apartment and killed her. According to reports, Hernandez’ sister found the 74-year-old’s body—with her hands and feet bound– when she checked up on her at around 10 p.m. last Wednesday.

Hernandez was brutally beaten, according to reports, and reportedly had several fractures and external bruising across her body.