Although parts of the Big Apple were spared from the full force of Tropical Storm Henri, that did not stop heavy winds and torrential rainfall from inducing a battle between New Yorkers and the weather on Sunday.

Walking down the winding streets of the Financial District, pedestrians could be observed hoisting their umbrellas like shields to combat the deluge, while undeterred tourists simply donned ponchos and attempted to take photographs in Battery Park, hoping to capture a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty through the shrouded fog.

For those brave enough to meet the storm without an umbrella, they too were soon sent diving under construction scaffolding and storefront awnings.

Whether equipped with rain boots or waterproof jackets, the sheer force of the rainfall made efforts to wade through the streets of New York City difficult on Aug 22.