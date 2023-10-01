SEE IT: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively light up streets of NYC on girls’ night out

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively caused quite a stir in Manhattan on Saturday night, Sept. 30, as they were spotted enjoying a girls’ night out with pals at an acclaimed Italian restaurant.

The pair were seen smiling and holding hands while walking into Emilio’s Ballato, located at 55 E. Houston St. in SoHo, after 9 p.m. where they were joined by actress Sophie Turner and former soccer player Brittany Mahomes — ahead of the NFL clash between New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs later today. Mahomes is married to Patrick Mahomes, a quarterback for the Chiefs.

Swift, 33, rocked a short black dress and black shoes while Lively, 36, opted for a fall look with brown boots, a high-waisted skirt with a blazer over her shoulders. Lively is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, with whom she has four children.

Blake’s older sister Robyn Lively also accompanied the quartet, as did Olivia DeJong, an actress, and Ellie Johnson, a childhood friend of Turner.

Swift, a global pop and country music star, last week sparked rumors of a romantic relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after she attended Kelce’s game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas. The Grammy award-winning star was seen in a suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna.

As news broke of the celebrity gathering last night, fans and media congregated outside the eatery for hours to catch a glimpse of the star-studded bash.

Swift quickly exited the venue via a side door at around 1:30 a.m. to a scrum of waiting fans and media.

She was hurried into a waiting SUV with two pals and then whisked away to massive cheers and screams from the crowd – some of whom could be seen looking on through nearby apartment windows. Lively left the venue an hour earlier via the front door and appeared to be in good spirits.

Swift is widely expected to attend the New York Jets versus Kansas City Chiefs game at the Met Life stadium in New Jersey tonight, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

Additional reporting and video by Laura Dorgan