Aaron Rodgers returns to MetLife, QB changes on horizon for struggling Jets in Week 4

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) avoids a sack from Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

There’s a “glass-half-full” approach to the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers before Week 4 of the NFL season. On the positive side, Rodgers is expected to return to MetLife Stadium and watch the Jets’ contest against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

It’ll be the first time Rodgers will be in front of the home crowd since tearing his Achilles four plays into Week 1. Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic reported Saturday night that the four-time NFL MVP spoke to the team the night before their game and the team was happy to see their starting quarterback moving around.

Rodgers is on IR but has teased that he could return to the field at some point near the end of the 2023-24 regular season.

Of course, the return of Rodgers may not matter if the Jets don’t play better, particularly at the quarterback position.

Diana Russini of the Athletic explained Sunday morning that while the organization was prepared to start Zach Wilson his time as a starter “could be running out.”

“Something needs to change, or it’s going to cost jobs,” Russini said during her report.

New York signed free-agent quarterback Trevor Siemian early in the week and has placed him on the practice squad to learn the offensive playbook. While the team has not contacted current teams about trading for a current starting quarterback, the Jets are beginning to think of ways they can continue to play at a high level with the cast of characters around them.

Having Rodgers back in the building will be sure to help Wilson’s performance against a strong Chiefs’ defense, but Gang Green can ill-afford another loss. At 1-2 on the year, New York needs to start charting wins on the schedule to stay in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

For more Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com