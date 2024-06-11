An 84-year-old woman was shot in the left arm at Brooklyn Avenue and Foster Avenue on June 10, 2024.

Detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the gunman who shot a senior in her arm on Monday evening.

The incident occurred within the vicinity of Brooklyn Avenue and Foster Avenue in East Flatbush at approximately 6:45 p.m. on June 10.

Officers from the 67th Precinct arrived on the scene to discover an 84-year-old woman shot in her left arm, law enforcement sources said.

The woman was sitting in her walker when she was struck with the stray bullet, police said. She was brought to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the incident. The location remained closed off with police tape as detectives looked for clues and evidence.

“I just moved here yesterday, this is absolutely nerve-wracking and terrifying,” a witness said. “I will pray hard for the victim.”

So far, no arrests have been made. Police said they are looking for one suspect, but could not provide a description as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell