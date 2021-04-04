Senseless violence unleashed on senior citizen in Midtown Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NYPD are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a brutish male who, apparently with no provocation, charged a 73-year-old at at high speed, punching him in the chest with a force great enough to send him flying to the ground.

The incident occurred on April 3 at approximately 8:50 a.m. in front of 448 West 47th St., near 9th Ave, authorities report, with the morally devoid assailant fleeing eastbound on West 47th St., toward 9th Ave.

Police from the 18th district responded to the scene and EMS were called.

The victim was transferred to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

The individual sought is described by NYPD as a dark-skinned-man, approximately 28-30 years old roughly 5’10” tall, weighing approximately150-160 lbs and was last seen wearing a red jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a dark colored baseball cap.

NYPD have released a video of the attack, which shows the victim walking at a slow pace before being ferociously slammed by the assailant. According to the NYPD there was no motive in this attack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.