News Separated migrant children receiving local assistance in NYC About 300 children are being held in nonprofit facilities that contract with the federal government. Mayor Bill de Blasio makes an unscheduled visit to an East Harlem facility he says is providing services for 239 immigrant children separated from their parents. Photo Credit: Benjamin Kanter / Mayoral Photo Office By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox July 3, 2018 10:36 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email About 300 children separated from their parents at the border have received city services, including for mental health, recreational activities and legal assistance, according to the city’s Administration for Children’s Services. Officials are expected to detail the services the city has offered later Tuesday morning. Several nonprofits contracted by the federal government had taken the separated children — including one Bronx facility that took in a 9-month-old — since the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy was implemented. Last month, city hospital officials said at least a dozen children separated from their families had been seen by doctors in New York City hospitals, treated for ailments like asthma, constipation and depression. At the time, Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said the actual number of kids treated was likely much higher than reported. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.