About 300 children separated from their parents at the border have received city services, including for mental health, recreational activities and legal assistance, according to the city’s Administration for Children’s Services.

Officials are expected to detail the services the city has offered later Tuesday morning.

Several nonprofits contracted by the federal government had taken the separated children — including one Bronx facility that took in a 9-month-old — since the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy was implemented.

Last month, city hospital officials said at least a dozen children separated from their families had been seen by doctors in New York City hospitals, treated for ailments like asthma, constipation and depression. At the time, Dr. Mitchell Katz, president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said the actual number of kids treated was likely much higher than reported.