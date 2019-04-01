News Anti-sexual harassment training for NYC businesses based on real experiences "We really wanted to speak to the diversity of people's experiences with sexual harassment," said Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Carmelyn P. Malalis. The anti-sexual harassment training is required under the city's 2018 Stop Sexual Harassment Act. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 1, 2019 6:00 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A new anti-sexual harassment training released by the city Monday uses scenarios that are based on real cases in an effort to resonate with everyday experiences. “We really wanted to speak to the diversity of people’s experiences with sexual harassment, so not just one type of worker who’s in an office,” said Carmelyn P. Malalis, the commissioner of the City’s Commission on Human Rights, which created the training. As of Monday, annual anti-sexual harassment training is required for New York City businesses with 15 employees or more, under the city’s 2018 Stop Sexual Harassment Act. The CCHR’s training, which was released in English and Spanish and will be available in nine other languages later this spring, is in compliance with the act, as well as the state’s requirements. Interactive and optimized for mobile, the training includes examples of people with different gender identities, races, documentation statuses and incomes facing sexual harassment. The desire to include a wide range of examples stemmed from a public hearing the commission held in December 2017, where more than 20 women from various industries, including hospitality, retail, domestic work, construction, fashion and entertainment, testified about their experiences with sexual harassment. “We wanted (the training) to speak to people,” Malalis said. “Not just speak to the experiences of people who have experienced sexual harassment and been victimized by it. We wanted it to speak to people in the workplace who may do some of the things that some of the bad actors in our training are doing or saying, and say, ‘Oh my God, I’ve done that … I didn’t know that that was wrong.’” The training also includes bystander intervention and a video by the Honest Accomplice Theater, a Brooklyn nonprofit, that explains different gender identities to help reinforce that sexual harassment can affect anyone. As of March, the CCHR is investigating 519 claims of gender discrimination, 135 of which involve sexual or gender-based harassment, a spokeswoman said. Violators of the city’s anti-discrimination laws can be fined up to $250,000. The commission will send mailers in English and Spanish to more than 275,000 small businesses across the city explaining how to access the training. There will also be ads on LinkedIn, Google and Facebook. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Anti-sexual harassment notices required at all city businessesThe deadline to post the notices is next week. Employers urged to adopt new policies to fight harassmentThe city's Commission on Human Rights offers "best practices" for reporting, investigating and training. Sexual harassment unit added to human rights commissionComplaints have spiked 43 percent in the last two years. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.