An unruly teen punched an E train operator in Queens on Tuesday evening and sent him to the hospital, according to police and union officials.

Shaquan Goldstein, 16, allegedly hit the train operator in the neck about 7:35 p.m. when he was asked to leave an E train going out of passenger service at the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station, authorities said.

The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital.

Authorities charged Goldstein with felony assault, as well as harassment, records show.