The NYPD is looking for a suspect who shot a man on a Brooklyn street on Wednesday morning.

According to police, at 8:32 a.m. on Oct. 27 a man was shot at the intersection of Mother Gaston Boulevard and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville. The victim was shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled the scene in a black Infinity.

At this time, the NYPD could not confirm further details. The investigation is ongoing.