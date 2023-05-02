Shooting victim in East New York pronounced dead, third shooting death in 75th NYPD precinct in a week

A man is dead after being gunned down outside of a White Castle fast food joint in East New York on Monday—the third fatal shooting in the NYPD 75th precinct in just one week.

The victim, 36, was shot in the abdomen at around 8:15 a.m. while in the vicinity of Pennsylvania Avenue and Stanley Ave, police said. The man, whose identity has not yet been released pending family notification, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to NYPD sources, there were at least five shots fired at the victim. Furthermore, after being struck, the 36-year-old attempted to flee the scene in a white Ford vehicle but only made it to the end of the block before he lost consciousness.

Police said that they have made no arrests and have not released a description of the shooter.

The fatal shooting was the third such incident to take place in the 75th precinct in the past week.

On April 24, a 26-year-old man was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting near the corner of Richmond Street and Dinsmore Place in Cypress Hills. Two days later, gun violence struck yet again when a 31-year-old man was shot dead at an apartment complex in the courtyard of 330 Hinsdale St. in New Lots.

The 75th Precinct — which patrols New Lots, Cypress Hills, East New York and City Line — continues to be a hotbed for shootings even as shootings drop around New York City.

The number of shooting incidents in the precinct through April 30 is up 23% compared to the same period 2 years ago and flat compared to the first four months in 2022. Meanwhile, the city has seen shootings drop 21% compared to the first four months of 2021 and down 25% for the year through April 30, 2022.

Homicides are up 16.7% in the precinct for the year through April 30, compared to the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, murder is down 8% citywide compared to last year.

Anyone with information in regard to Monday’s shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).