Husky pup, cash, sneakers stolen from Bronx apartment, NYPD

It’s a dog owner’s worst nightmare: Police say a Bronx man returned home Tuesday to find that his puppy had been stolen.

The NYPD says the man found his Underhill Avenue apartment “in disarray” when he returned home at about 2 p.m. His door lock had been broken, and his Siberian husky pup named Luna was missing, cops say.

The suspect or suspects also made off with $1,000 in cash, a bunch of Air Jordan sneakers and a Sony PlayStation 4.

No arrests have been made in connection with the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.