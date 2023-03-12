Queens boy stabs teen sister over sibling dispute: cops

A 14-year-old Queens girl is reportedly recovering in hospital Sunday after her younger brother brutally stabbed her on March 11, sources familiar with the investigation confirmed to amNewYork Metro.

According to police, officers from the 113th Precinct responded to frantic 911 calls of an assault in Jamaica, Queens at around 7 p.m. Saturday. When cops arrived at a house in the vicinity of 156th Street near 111th Avenue, they found a teen girl with multiple stab wounds to her body.

EMS rushed the teen to Jamaica Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Police sources reported that the victim told them the 13-year-old, knife-wielding perpetrator — who is reportedly the girl’s brother — stabbed her over an argument. Cops took the boy into custody at the scene.

The names of the teens have not been released due to their age. Reports indicate that the pair were alone in the house at the time of the assault, along with their 8-year-old brother.