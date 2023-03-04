Nintendo gears up for MAR10 Day with a month full of Mario-related activities

Nintendo is celebrating MAR10 (Mario) Day — March 10 — with activities, products, announcements, events and sales throughout the month of March and beyond.

The month kicked off with a party at the Nintendo NY store in Rockefeller Center on March 1. Mario, Luigi and Ryan Kaji, of the popular YouTube channel Ryan’s World, were all in attendance. Fans of all ages, including children from a local Boys & Girls Club, came to meet them and celebrate. Kaji’s fans also had the opportunity to play games alongside him.

This year, Nintendo is making it clear that fans don’t have to wait until March 10 to celebrate Mario Day. Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Communications Devon Pritchard believes that with so many activities throughout the month, every day can be Mario Day.

The celebration continued on March 2 with the announcements of more events and sales. Here are some of the Mario-related ways for fans to celebrate:

March 2-10: PDP Promotions: PDP is one of the leading providers of licensed Nintendo video games accessories. It is featuring its Mario-themed products this month and doing giveaways on its social media pages, @pdpgaming on Instagram.

March 5-11: Mario & Friends retail sale: Fans can visit select retailers for discounts on games featuring Mario and friends.

March 9: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass Wave 4: The next eight courses of Wave 4 of the Booster Course Pass DLC hit the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. The new Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups are composed of Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA Riverside Park, Wii DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island (making its Mario Kart debut) and more. There is also a new playable character named Birdo.

March 10: Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle: Mario fans can get a Nintendo Switch gaming system with Red Joy-Con controllers and their choice of a free full download of one of these three Mario games: Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe ($59.99 value). The bundle will be available at the My Nintendo Store and select retailers for a suggested retail price of $299.99.

March 10: Lego Super Mario: The Lego YouTube channel will host the Lego Super Mario YouTube Premiere, featuring exclusive content and a big reveal by host Jack Gardner, at 5 p.m. CET.

March 10-April 7: Save on select Mario games: Enjoy two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games. The first wave runs from March 10 (MAR10 Day) at midnight PT until March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. It features deals on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends, including Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and more. The second wave runs from March 24 at midnight PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This sale features deals on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and more.

March 10-April 25: Super Nintendo World Family Fun Sweepstakes: Head to my.nintendo.com to enter for a chance to win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World.

March 11: GameStop In-Store Mario Events: Pop in to select GameStop locations to get free Mario-themed merchandise (while supplies last) and play Mario and friends games, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and more.

Every Day: Play Nintendo Fun: Visit the Play Nintendo YouTube channel and website for Mario and friends-related videos, crafts, games, quizzes and more.

For more information about the events and activities surrounding MAR10 Day, visit mario.nintendo.com/events.