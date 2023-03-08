‘Sick leave abuse is a plague’: former NYC corrections officer pleads guilty to fraud

Less than a month after two former New York City correction officers admitted to defrauding the department of sick leave, a third offender pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Federal officials announced Tuesday that former correction officer Eduardo Trinidad pleaded guilty to federal program fraud, after admitting that he had fraudulently obtained his salary from the New York City Department of Correction by taking sick leave despite being able to work.

On Feb. 27, fellow former correction officers Steven Cange and Monica Coaxum pleaded guilty to the same federal offense.

“The defendants have admitted stealing taxpayer funds by collecting their full salaries while falsely claiming they were too sick to work,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said in a statement. “Sick leave abuse is a plague on the New York City Department of Correction that puts fellow officers and inmates at risk during the ongoing staffing crisis in the jails. This Office is working with our federal and local law enforcement partners to identify those who exploit the sick leave policy and hold them accountable.”

New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber denounced the trio for forging medical documents to defraud the department — all the while they took lavish trips, partied and even made home repairs.

“These correction officers faked medical documentation to take sick leave they were not entitled to in the midst of a city jail staffing crisis. They violated DOC policy, and they broke the law,” Strauber said in a statement. “Their conduct — including travel around the country, partying, bowling, and home repairs, on stolen sick leave time — is an insult to the correction officers who do their jobs, who show up to work and risk their personal safety on a daily basis.”