Manhattan

Six sought for knifepoint robbery on Midtown train: NYPD

By Posted on
midtown robbery lead
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects who robbed two people on a Midtown train.

According to police, at 8 p.m. on April 2, a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were riding a southbound 1 train in the vicinity of 7th Avenue and West 34 Street when they were approached by six unknown individuals. The suspects pulled out a kitchen knife and a switchblade and demanded the man’s shoes.

The suspects also demanded the woman’s cellphone and punched her multiple times in the face while attempting to take the victim’s phone, but were ultimately unsuccessful. The train pulled into the 28th Street station, where the suspects fled with the male victim’s wallet and cellphone.

The female victim was treated on scene for pain to her face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential

