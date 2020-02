No one was injured, and the plane landed safely, the FAA said.

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: iStock

A flight crew reported that a Skylink Express plane was hit by a laser just before landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport Wednesday, according to the FAA.

The FAA said in a statement that the Skylink Express Flight 9742 crew was 4 miles northwest of JFK Airport at about 1 a.m. when they were struck. The plane was coming from Ontario, Canada.

The FAA and NYPD are investigating the incident.