Slashing leaves pools of blood in Times Square subway station

Cops in Midtown are looking for the perpetrator who slashed a man at the 42nd Street-Times Square subway station on Friday evening, police sources said.

The attack occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on June 18 in the walkway off the corner of 41st Street and 7th Avenue, connecting the 1, 2, 3 trains to the A and C line and N,Q,R, and S lines where a 35-year-old man was slashed in the head.

EMS transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition, police reported.

NYPD officers from the Midtown South Precinct cordoned off the area where pools of dried blood, soiled tissue, and garbage were strewn across the walkway following the brutal slashing.

At this time, it is unknown if this stabbing was random or the result of an altercation. No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.