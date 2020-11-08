Party for Biden victory and Trump defeat lasted well into the New York City night | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN

Thousands of New Yorkers kept dancing in the streets of New York City well into Saturday night and Sunday morning, celebrating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — with the jubilation accompanied by a good dose of schadenfreude over the defeat of President Donald Trump.

Large crowds gathered in popular New York spots like Washington Square Park, Stonewall Inn, and Times Square. People reveled into the late evening hours dancing and singing in the streets, sometimes breaking out in chants “f–k Donald Trump.”

Times Square drew thousands who wanted to listen to Biden’s and Harris’ victory speeches, and the cheerful atmosphere felt like New Year’s Eve — a far cry from the depressing and deserted place it had become after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the city.

People lined both sides of Broadway and cheered the steady stream of cars passing by and honking their horns while passengers waved American and Pride flags through sunroofs and windows.

The mutual consent was that Biden’s victory speech set the right tone for whatever difficulties lie ahead and that he, alongside Harris, can unite a divided nation.

Fahmi Thabet, who was wrapped in a large American flag, felt “very happy.”

“We made the change that this country deserves. We need someone who can unite us,” Thabet said. “[Biden] can repair the damage that was created by Trump. It is time for healing now, and it’s time for us to come together.”

Natalie Karney, 13, came from New Jersey to Times Square to witness history with her brother Daniel, who also was wrapped in an American flag. She was excited to see that the United States elected its first female vice president.

“I feel empowered, I feel inspired, and I feel like I can make changes in the world like her. I feel amazing,” she said.

Earlier in the day, New York City Council Member Brad Lander, who had joined his fellow New Yorkers in the celebration, said that he felt exhilarated.

The council member called the celebration “VT-Day” or “Victory over Trump.”

“Living under a tyrant, you don’t even see what it takes out of you,” Lander said. “And to have people feel like a relief from this tyrant and liberated out in the street is just extraordinary.”