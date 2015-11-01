South Bronx, Jackson Heights spots among highlights of NYC & Company winter tourism campaign

An Indian street fair in Jackson Heights includes wares such as jewelry. (June 15, 2013) Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

The city’s tourism wing kicks off the holidays Monday with a program that spotlights all of New York’s hidden gems.

The Unlock NYC program will point visitors towards places to check out for eating, education and general fun during the winter months in all five boroughs.

NYC & Company said January to March are slow for the travel industry; the average daily room rate during that time period is about $235, which is about 22% lower than rest of the year.

Some of the featured locations are the Morgan Memorial Hall of Gems at the American Museum of Natural History, That restaurant Zabb Elee, in Jackson Heights, and Sam’s Soul Food in the South Bronx.

In addition to the tips, maps and deals, Unlock will also promote winter restaurant and Broadway weeks and more.