45° Good Evening
News

St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC celebrates Irish and immigration

By amNewYork
It was a sea of green along Fifth Avenue on Saturday as New Yorkers celebrated St. Patrick's Day a day early.

Some 2 million spectators lined the streets to cheer on the bagpipers and dancers that have become as synonymous with the parade as wearing green.

The parade is typically held every year on March 17, unless it falls on a Sunday when it could conflict with religious observances.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Spectators turn out for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Young Patrick McAvoy, whose father is a member of FDNY Rescue 2, learns to play the drums for the FDNY Pipes and Drums as they wait their turn to march in the Saturday's parade in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Karen Cvonick, of Queens, and Christine Peddington, of Hempstead, watch Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his 6-month-old son Hudson show up for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Lisa, left, Lauren, and Brendan McKenzie at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A young spectator shows up for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A couple in green kiss at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Thousands gather to watch Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Grand Marshal Brian J. O'Dwyer, center, and a group of his Latino clients of the Emerald Isle Immigration Center march in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

The NYPD Emerald Society pipe band makes its way down Fifth Avenue during Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

