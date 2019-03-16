It was a sea of green along Fifth Avenue on Saturday as New Yorkers celebrated St. Patrick's Day a day early.

Some 2 million spectators lined the streets to cheer on the bagpipers and dancers that have become as synonymous with the parade as wearing green.

The parade is typically held every year on March 17, unless it falls on a Sunday when it could conflict with religious observances.

Spectators turn out for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan on Saturday.

Young Patrick McAvoy, whose father is a member of FDNY Rescue 2, learns to play the drums for the FDNY Pipes and Drums as they wait their turn to march in the Saturday's parade in Manhattan.

Karen Cvonick, of Queens, and Christine Peddington, of Hempstead, watch Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his 6-month-old son Hudson show up for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan on Saturday.

Lisa, left, Lauren, and Brendan McKenzie at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

A young spectator shows up for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

A couple in green kiss at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Thousands gather to watch Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

Grand Marshal Brian J. O'Dwyer, center, and a group of his Latino clients of the Emerald Isle Immigration Center march in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.