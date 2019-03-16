News St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC celebrates Irish and immigration By amNewYork Updated March 16, 2019 3:37 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email It was a sea of green along Fifth Avenue on Saturday as New Yorkers celebrated St. Patrick's Day a day early. Some 2 million spectators lined the streets to cheer on the bagpipers and dancers that have become as synonymous with the parade as wearing green. The parade is typically held every year on March 17, unless it falls on a Sunday when it could conflict with religious observances. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Spectators turn out for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan on Saturday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Young Patrick McAvoy, whose father is a member of FDNY Rescue 2, learns to play the drums for the FDNY Pipes and Drums as they wait their turn to march in the Saturday's parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Karen Cvonick, of Queens, and Christine Peddington, of Hempstead, watch Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his 6-month-old son Hudson show up for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan on Saturday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Lisa, left, Lauren, and Brendan McKenzie at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A young spectator shows up for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A couple in green kiss at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Thousands gather to watch Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Grand Marshal Brian J. O'Dwyer, center, and a group of his Latino clients of the Emerald Isle Immigration Center march in Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel The NYPD Emerald Society pipe band makes its way down Fifth Avenue during Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.