Stabbing outside Downtown Brooklyn subway station leaves one man injured

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 6:05 p.m. on July 5 a 55-year-old man was standing at the entrance of the Jay Street-Metrotech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn when he was approached by an unknown man. Unprovoked, the suspect threatened to harm the victim and proceeded to punch him in the face.

The suspect then pulled out a large knife and stabbed the victim twice in the back and once in his face. The suspect then fled into the subway station.

Paramedics took the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video and photo of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a 40-year-old man with a dark complexion, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.